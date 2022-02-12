Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.
Shares of ACLS stock opened at $64.75 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $651,266 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
