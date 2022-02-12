Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

ACLS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $64.75 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $651,266 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

