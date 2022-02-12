Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Balchem worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Balchem by 112.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 83,469 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,124 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 5.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Balchem by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.25.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $137.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.55. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

