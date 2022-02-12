Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a C$15.30 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.16.

TSE BLDP opened at C$11.83 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total value of C$42,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,397.28.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

