bAlpha Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $195,179.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $22.58 or 0.00053656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $406,422.06 and $195,179.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00037373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00103989 BTC.

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

