Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 80,529 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,529 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $13,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

