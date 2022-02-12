Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 277,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 150.2% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,151 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,238,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,290 shares of company stock worth $9,026,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

