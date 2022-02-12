Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 478,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Chemours as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 5.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Chemours during the third quarter worth about $3,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chemours by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 9.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

In other Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.