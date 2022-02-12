Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 241,108 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 241,108 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Mastercard by 15.9% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 709,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,523,000 after purchasing an additional 97,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock opened at $369.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 973,058 shares of company stock valued at $338,531,000. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.