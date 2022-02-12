Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stake Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 664,514 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Baozun worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baozun by 220.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its holdings in Baozun by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 225,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. Research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

