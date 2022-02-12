Barclays PLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $60.52 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.