Barclays PLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 112,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 698,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 45,531 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

FNWB opened at $22.27 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $223.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

FNWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

