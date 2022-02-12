Barclays PLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Shore Bancshares worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

SHBI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

SHBI stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $386.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

