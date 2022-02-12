Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.95) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.63) to GBX 850 ($11.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.29) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.82) to GBX 780 ($10.55) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 815.67 ($11.03).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 625.60 ($8.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 689.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 689.02. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 592.80 ($8.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 889.55 ($12.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,669.75). Also, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,648.67).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

