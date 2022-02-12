Barrington Research Comments on Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,361. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 411,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 155,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

