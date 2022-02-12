Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Bausch Health Companies also posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

BHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. 2,228,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

