BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Shares Down 0.5%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €36.60 ($42.07) and last traded at €36.90 ($42.41). Approximately 8,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.10 ($42.64).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

