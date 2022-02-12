BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Up 5,196.1% in January

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,800 shares, a growth of 5,196.1% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.81.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

