BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Up 5,196.1% in January

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,800 shares, a growth of 5,196.1% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.81.
About BB Seguridade Participações
