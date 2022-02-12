Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $279.49 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

