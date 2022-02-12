Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $405,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.09.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

