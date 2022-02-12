Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.