Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €76.00 ($87.36) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.46% from the company’s current price.

BC8 has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($72.41) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($65.52) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($82.76) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.50 ($108.62).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €47.07 ($54.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €49.15 ($56.49) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($79.95). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €73.81.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

