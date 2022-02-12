Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BDC has been the subject of several other research reports. lifted their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE BDC opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. Belden has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Belden will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

