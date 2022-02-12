Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$573 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.62 million.Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.350 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of BDC opened at $55.57 on Friday. Belden has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belden stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

