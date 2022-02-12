Bellway (LON:BWY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($57.20) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.80) to GBX 4,360 ($58.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($56.25) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bellway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.80).

Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,025 ($40.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,100.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,235.90. The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,706 ($36.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.79).

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,161 ($42.75) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($144,179.22).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

