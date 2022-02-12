Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Tops One Day Volume of $53,082.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $698,652.69 and approximately $53,082.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00005182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00037538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00104010 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

MARK is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 321,217 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.