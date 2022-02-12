Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,182 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 4.35% of Benessere Capital Acquisition worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BENE. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 516,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,112 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 549,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 253,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 83,766 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,000,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benessere Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

