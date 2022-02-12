Berenberg Bank Increases Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target to GBX 780

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price objective raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($10.14) to GBX 780 ($10.55) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.87% from the company’s previous close.
LON:MIDW opened at GBX 610 ($8.25) on Thursday. Midwich Group has a 1-year low of GBX 420 ($5.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 839.20 ($11.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 625.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 611.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £541.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.59.
About Midwich Group
