Berenberg Bank Increases Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target to GBX 780

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price objective raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($10.14) to GBX 780 ($10.55) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.87% from the company’s previous close.

LON:MIDW opened at GBX 610 ($8.25) on Thursday. Midwich Group has a 1-year low of GBX 420 ($5.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 839.20 ($11.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 625.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 611.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £541.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.59.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

