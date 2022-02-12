Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 560 ($7.57) price target on the stock.
Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 307 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 380 ($5.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 300.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 305.79.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
