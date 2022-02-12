Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 560 ($7.57) price target on the stock.

Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 307 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 380 ($5.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 300.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 305.79.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

