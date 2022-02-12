Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 142 ($1.92) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.10) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

LON:SRE opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.81) on Wednesday. Sirius Real Estate has a 52 week low of GBX 88.70 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.30 ($1.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £48,840 ($66,044.62). Insiders acquired a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $11,699,000 in the last ninety days.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

