Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.83

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 2909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLI. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.