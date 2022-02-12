Berkley W R Corp Acquires 124,728 Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,728 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 42,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

