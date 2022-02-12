Berkley W R Corp Buys 90,246 Shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,246 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.74% of Tiga Acquisition worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TINV. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,207,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,280 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TINV opened at $10.20 on Friday. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

