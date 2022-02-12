Berkley W R Corp Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 608,841 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 755,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 279,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 96,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

