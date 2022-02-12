Berkley W R Corp Purchases 59,198 Shares of HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,198 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in HPX were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HPX in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of HPX by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HPX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 728,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HPX in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HPX in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPX stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. HPX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

