Berkley W R Corp Takes $1.96 Million Position in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 5.91% of Ignyte Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 12.0% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Ignyte Acquisition by 46.3% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $357,000.

Shares of IGNY stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

