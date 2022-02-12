Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Position Lessened by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,229 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 4.9% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Berry Global Group worth $23,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after buying an additional 144,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 561.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BERY. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

