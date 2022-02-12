Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

XAIR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 358,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,087. The firm has a market cap of $226.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Bentsur sold 37,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $506,887.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 72,000 shares of company stock worth $725,900. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

