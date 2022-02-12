Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.
XAIR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 358,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,087. The firm has a market cap of $226.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.
In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Bentsur sold 37,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $506,887.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 72,000 shares of company stock worth $725,900. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
About Beyond Air
Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.
