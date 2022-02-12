Bezant (BZNT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Bezant has a market cap of $858,440.59 and approximately $114.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 51.1% lower against the dollar. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00038077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00104117 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.