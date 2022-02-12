BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $60.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 93.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $31.01 on Thursday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $482,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,252 shares of company stock worth $2,591,165 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $113,940,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 348.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after buying an additional 1,699,738 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $52,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,226,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

