Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BIO traded up $4.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $629.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $675.78 and a 200 day moving average of $733.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $547.22 and a one year high of $832.70.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

