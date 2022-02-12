Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Up 297.3% in January

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, an increase of 297.3% from the January 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNOEF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
Bionomics Company Profile
