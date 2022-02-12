Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Up 297.3% in January

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, an increase of 297.3% from the January 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNOEF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel drug candidates focused on the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Eastwood, Australia.

