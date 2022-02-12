BioPlus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioPlus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BIOSU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOSU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. BioPlus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

