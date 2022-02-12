Bitcoin SV Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $101.65 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $94.16 or 0.00222588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,302.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.51 or 0.00752942 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00023031 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,977,220 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

