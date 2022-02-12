Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE BKH opened at $66.66 on Friday. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.