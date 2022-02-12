Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE BKH opened at $66.66 on Friday. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
