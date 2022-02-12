BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.83 million.BlackLine also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.08-$0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $14.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.73. 2,606,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,658. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.36. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $75.31 and a 52 week high of $143.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.