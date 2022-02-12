BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $80.88 and last traded at $82.10, with a volume of 11479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.13.

The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,761 shares of company stock worth $10,436,919 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in BlackLine by 41.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in BlackLine by 11.6% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.63.

About BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

