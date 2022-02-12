BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.89 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

BlackLine stock traded down $14.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.73. 2,606,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $75.31 and a 1 year high of $143.51.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

