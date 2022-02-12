BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BGT opened at $13.56 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $14.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
