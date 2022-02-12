BlackRock Inc. Acquires 687,316 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.74% of Cullinan Oncology worth $36,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $13.60 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

