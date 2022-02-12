BlackRock Inc. Has $37.41 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,249 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.95% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $37,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,097,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,686 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $637.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $33.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

